Suffolk mourns as England defeated in Rugby World Cup final

First half rugby World Cup action at Ipswich Rugby club . Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Dedicated rugby fans across Suffolk are in mourning today after watching their England heroes lose out in the Rugby World Cup final.

Fans gathered at sports clubs and pubs around the area to watch England take on South Africa - but their hoped-for celebrations ended in despair.

At first there were high hopes, but these faded as the Springboks went steadily ahead and won 32-12, bringing disappointment for England fans, who had seen their team do so well against New Zealand in the semi-final.

People watching at Ipswich Rugby Club lived every minute of the match, sharing their passion.

Isaac's on the Quay, Greshams, The Halberd Inn and Yates were among the other venues in the town opening early to let fans watch over breakfast.

