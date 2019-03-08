E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk mourns as England defeated in Rugby World Cup final

PUBLISHED: 11:15 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 02 November 2019

First half rugby World Cup action at Ipswich Rugby club . Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

First half rugby World Cup action at Ipswich Rugby club . Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Dedicated rugby fans across Suffolk are in mourning today after watching their England heroes lose out in the Rugby World Cup final.

First-half Rugby World Cup action at Ipswich Rugby club. Picture: SONYA DUNCANFirst-half Rugby World Cup action at Ipswich Rugby club. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Fans gathered at sports clubs and pubs around the area to watch England take on South Africa - but their hoped-for celebrations ended in despair.

At first there were high hopes, but these faded as the Springboks went steadily ahead and won 32-12, bringing disappointment for England fans, who had seen their team do so well against New Zealand in the semi-final.

People watching at Ipswich Rugby Club lived every minute of the match, sharing their passion.

Isaac's on the Quay, Greshams, The Halberd Inn and Yates were among the other venues in the town opening early to let fans watch over breakfast.

Did you watch the match, at home or at a pub or club? Email photos and video showing your reactions to newsroom@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge CLOSED until early afternoon – traffic diverted through Ipswich

The Orwell Bridge has closed today due to high winds. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Horse tram that went from cobbles to cobblers restored at Ipswich

The Cambridge horse tram is now back to its 1880 condition. Picture: MEL RINGER/ITM

Suffolk mourns as England defeated in Rugby World Cup final

First half rugby World Cup action at Ipswich Rugby club . Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Reassurance ahead of Suffolk fireworks displays

Christchurch Park, Ipswich, fireworks will go-ahead tonight Picture:NIGE BROWN.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists