First generation Suffolk farming couple to appear on BBC's Escape to the Country

First-generation Suffolk Farmers Abbie Bryant and Andy Moye are going to be appearing in a segment on Escape to the Country - Credit: Isobel Merbeck

A Suffolk farming couple are appearing on the long-running BBC TV show Escape to the Country.

Abbie Bryant and Andy Moye will be appearing in a segment on the show on Tuesday, March 1 at 3pm.

Ms Bryant said: "The actual filming was in July. It was fine, but we were rather nervous. They were all lovely and tried to make us feel at ease.

"They contacted us on Instagram. It had to do with the location, they were filming in Suffolk. We farm using regenerative agriculture methods, which is a bit different as well."

They also have a herd of Suffolk Red Poll cattle - Credit: Isobel Merbeck

"It took them almost a whole day to do the filming, there were a lot of outtakes. I thought it would be more like one big shot, but it was all stopping and starting.

"I also didn't expect how unscripted it was. They just asked us questions and we had to answer them on the spot.

"Andy was great at it but I was so nervous. I wouldn't even be able to tell you what the questions were, let alone how I answered them."

Abbie, 27 and Andy, 25 run A & A Livestock just outside Long Melford and document their life farming cattle and sheep on Facebook and Instagram.

Ms Bryant continued: "I'd say our social media is the business. I started documenting things two years ago when we first put animals out to pasture. I try to post content on Facebook and Instagram regularly.

"We advertise our meat on there, and we want people to see where their food comes from, at least when it's done properly. It is also where Escape to the Country found us."

Abbie and Andy rear Wiltshire Sheep near Long Melford - Credit: Isobel Merbeck

She added: "We are both first-generation farmers, neither of us comes from a farming family. I met Andy online and swiped right when I saw cattle in his profile picture— I thought I had bagged a rich farmer's son.

"Currently, we're planning on getting 20 orphan lambs, and are just about to buy 30 steers. We're also planning on getting chickens.

"People say keep saying 'don't get too attached to the sheep' and I'm like 'don't worry, I like lamb'. People also ask 'how can you love animals and be a farmer', well I like meat."