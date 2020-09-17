How you can watch Suffolk Fashion Show for free this year

Suffolk Fashion Show has become a popular annual event - but this year it will be slightly different. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

A popular Ipswich cocktail bar will play host to the annual Suffolk Fashion Show as it moves online for the first time due to coronavirus.

Suffolk Fashion Show is moving online in 2020 due to coronavirus. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Over the past seven years crowds have celebrated the best of Suffolk’s independent fashion retailers at Trinity Park, thanks to organisers Fashion Candy Style.

However, this year’s fashion show – like many other large-scale events – will be pre-recorded at The Bloom Lounge in Ipswich’s Tacket Street and will be streamed online.

This will be the first time you can watch the fashion show for free, all while helping to raise money for a number of local charities.

Suffolk Fashion Show would be celebrating its eight anniversary this October, but the team has decided to keep the momentum in a slightly different version.

They will be creating a visual production for everyone to enjoy safely online – from the comfort of their own homes.

This production will be a reminder that the fashion industry continues to thrive in Suffolk as it adapts to the “new normal”.

Despite the current climate, the fashion industry remains important to the national and local economy meeting the changing needs of the customer.

With this in mind there remains numerous fashion retailers offering a blended approach to shopping experiences, mixing online shopping opportunities with outlets within town centres – offering everyone the best of both worlds.

The independent retailers which will be showcasing their work include Cake & Catwalk, Coes of Ipswich, Francesca R Palumbo, Maud’s Attic, Melissa’s Boutique, Twist & Shout and Zeebra Chic.

Zest will also be there supporting St Elizabeth Hospice and Chilis Facemasks will be supporting Inspire Suffolk.

This year Fashion Candy Style will incorporate a catwalk guide showcasing the new season trends, styling tips and tricks, while also focusing on sustainable shopping.

The pre-recorded “virtual” style fashion show will be produced with the help of Remi Morrison of Red Cactus Media.

It will be streamed on the Fashion Candy Style YouTube channel on the original show date, Thursday, October 8, and is in collaboration with Ipswich Central, Lighthouse Dental Practice, NM Drains and WS Training.

See here for further details.