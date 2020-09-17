E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How you can watch Suffolk Fashion Show for free this year

PUBLISHED: 11:56 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 17 September 2020

Suffolk Fashion Show has become a popular annual event - but this year it will be slightly different. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Suffolk Fashion Show has become a popular annual event - but this year it will be slightly different. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

A popular Ipswich cocktail bar will play host to the annual Suffolk Fashion Show as it moves online for the first time due to coronavirus.

Suffolk Fashion Show is moving online in 2020 due to coronavirus. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHYSuffolk Fashion Show is moving online in 2020 due to coronavirus. Picture: HEFFS PHOTOGRAPHY

Over the past seven years crowds have celebrated the best of Suffolk’s independent fashion retailers at Trinity Park, thanks to organisers Fashion Candy Style.

However, this year’s fashion show – like many other large-scale events – will be pre-recorded at The Bloom Lounge in Ipswich’s Tacket Street and will be streamed online.

This will be the first time you can watch the fashion show for free, all while helping to raise money for a number of local charities.

Suffolk Fashion Show would be celebrating its eight anniversary this October, but the team has decided to keep the momentum in a slightly different version.

They will be creating a visual production for everyone to enjoy safely online – from the comfort of their own homes.

This production will be a reminder that the fashion industry continues to thrive in Suffolk as it adapts to the “new normal”.

You may also want to watch:

Despite the current climate, the fashion industry remains important to the national and local economy meeting the changing needs of the customer.

With this in mind there remains numerous fashion retailers offering a blended approach to shopping experiences, mixing online shopping opportunities with outlets within town centres – offering everyone the best of both worlds.

The independent retailers which will be showcasing their work include Cake & Catwalk, Coes of Ipswich, Francesca R Palumbo, Maud’s Attic, Melissa’s Boutique, Twist & Shout and Zeebra Chic.

Zest will also be there supporting St Elizabeth Hospice and Chilis Facemasks will be supporting Inspire Suffolk.

This year Fashion Candy Style will incorporate a catwalk guide showcasing the new season trends, styling tips and tricks, while also focusing on sustainable shopping.

The pre-recorded “virtual” style fashion show will be produced with the help of Remi Morrison of Red Cactus Media.

It will be streamed on the Fashion Candy Style YouTube channel on the original show date, Thursday, October 8, and is in collaboration with Ipswich Central, Lighthouse Dental Practice, NM Drains and WS Training.

See here for further details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cold case detectives make ‘significant progress’ in Vicky Hall murder investigation

Vicky Hall's body was found in Creeting St Peter on September 24 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Woman jailed for six years after smashing into house with axe to steal

Kelly Luckhurst has been sentenced to six years in prison Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Labour councillors call to reconsider end of furlough scheme

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council (left) and councillor Jack Abbott, Suffolk's Labour spokesman for education, have written to the Prime Minister calling for a rethink to the end of the furlough scheme. Picture: ARCHANT

Poll: As survey feeds into roads policing review, we ask what driving habits annoy you most

The survey asks to what extent fixed penalty fines for road traffic offences like speeding should be increased to be in line with other serious offences like using a mobile phone while driving Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Stowmarket Carnival 2021 cancelled with ‘deepest regret’

Stowmarket Carnival 2021 has been cancelled. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN