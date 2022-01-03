Suffolk derby called off due to waterlogged football pitch

The game between Bury and Felixstowe has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk derby football match has been called off due to a waterlogged football pitch after heavy downpours last night.

The Ishmian North Division match between Bury Town Football Club and Felixstowe and Walton United Football Club was due to take place at Ram Meadow - the home of Bury Town - at 1pm today, Monday, January 3.

Parts of the county were battered by heavy rain yesterday as a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued for the region.

A statement on Bury Town's website reads: "A heavy rain storm on Sunday afternoon left the pitch flooded and although efforts were made the clear the standing water on Sunday evening but the pitch was still waterlogged on Monday morning when an 8.30am pitch inspection was held.

"If you purchased tickets for this match they will be valid for the re-arranged fixture, the date of which will be announced within the next week.

"If you are unable to make the re-arranged date you will be refunded in full, details of how to claim your refund will be announced soon."

This is Felixstowe and Walton United Football Club's second game in a row that has had to have been cancelled as their match against Maldon and Tiptree was called off due to Covid issues among Maldon players.



