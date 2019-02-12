Bramfield man jailed for breaching restraining order

A Suffolk fencing contractor who sent a former partner messages containing sexual jokes in breach of a court order has been jailed for 29 weeks.

Joseph Steel flouted a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman two weeks after the order was made, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Steel, 37, of The Street, Bramfield, Halesworth, admitted acting in breach of a restraining order made by magistrates on June 13 last year by sending Instagram messages to the woman.

He also admitted being in breach of a nine week prison sentence suspended for 12 months which was also made on June 13 last year.

Sentencing him Judge Martyn Levett made a further restraining order banning him from contacting the woman for two years.

The court heard that Steel has been in custody since February 6.

Paul Donegan, for Steel, said his client had no contact with the criminal justice system until he was 36 and his offending arose out of his relationship with his former partner.

He said the Instagram messages weren’t seen by the complaint until some time after they were posted because she hadn’t been using her account.