Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bramfield man jailed for breaching restraining order

PUBLISHED: 09:03 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 08 March 2019

William Crump, of Bury St Edmunds, is accused of assaulting his partner, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

William Crump, of Bury St Edmunds, is accused of assaulting his partner, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk fencing contractor who sent a former partner messages containing sexual jokes in breach of a court order has been jailed for 29 weeks.

Joseph Steel flouted a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman two weeks after the order was made, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Steel, 37, of The Street, Bramfield, Halesworth, admitted acting in breach of a restraining order made by magistrates on June 13 last year by sending Instagram messages to the woman.

He also admitted being in breach of a nine week prison sentence suspended for 12 months which was also made on June 13 last year.

Sentencing him Judge Martyn Levett made a further restraining order banning him from contacting the woman for two years.

The court heard that Steel has been in custody since February 6.

Paul Donegan, for Steel, said his client had no contact with the criminal justice system until he was 36 and his offending arose out of his relationship with his former partner.

He said the Instagram messages weren’t seen by the complaint until some time after they were posted because she hadn’t been using her account.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Honoured by France. Talk of a lost love-of-his-life

Veteran Des Lush in 2017 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lorry and car collide on A14 near Felixstowe

The A14 near Felixstowe was blocked after a lorry and car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bramfield man jailed for breaching restraining order

William Crump, of Bury St Edmunds, is accused of assaulting his partner, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

IWD 2019 quiz: How well do you know some of the most important women in history?

How many important women in history do you know? PICTURE: Getty/iStockphoto

Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and large sword seized during drugs raid

Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team seized thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and a large sword during a Lowestoft raid. Photo: Scorpion Drug team.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists