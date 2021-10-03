Have you say on what the Festival of Suffolk 2022 should include

Published: 7:26 PM October 3, 2021

Preparations for the festival next year are well under way, but residents are being encouraged to contribute ideas about how to best showcase the county - Credit: Archant/Festival of Suffolk

The Festival of Suffolk hopes to be the county’s biggest community event ever and to shine a spotlight on all aspects of Suffolk life to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

It will mirror many of the national celebrations planned for next year, and already over 60 local organisations are offering support and practical ideas.

The organising team is engaging with residents, community and business leaders, charities and many more to get ideas about how the festival can help showcase Suffolk as one of the best places in Britain to live, work and visit.

Lady Clare, Countess of Euston, Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, wants to use the festival as an opportunity to increase the visibility of our county and improve local lives - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

In a message to over 400 local organisations across Suffolk, including to local councils and MPs, the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston has set out her vision for the festival.

She said: “This is a celebration of Suffolk during The Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee in 2022. It will bring together all people and communities in joyful celebration, and create a powerful legacy to increase the visibility of our county and improve local lives for many years to come.

"Together, let’s shine a spotlight on Suffolk, opening-up opportunities, connections and improvements for everybody.”

Organisers are looking for an artist to create an emblem for the Festival of Suffolk - Credit: Archant

The call to action from festival organisers is to invite everyone in the community to be part of the festival and to share have ideas about how best to celebrate Suffolk next year.

Many events already being planned might wish to adopt the Jubilee theme or special events could be organised to help bring communities together, ideas can be sent here: www.festivalofsuffolk.org/contact.

Mark Pendlington, deputy lieutenant and chair of the Festival of Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Mark Pendlington, deputy lieutenant and chair of the Festival of Suffolk, said: “The Jubilee will be a remarkable and historic moment for the country, commonwealth and wider world. Our festival will celebrate that, as well as Suffolk’s unique contribution to national life.

“It’s also about leaving an enduring legacy, and focussing festival activities and fundraising on addressing some of the big challenges facing our county that were addressed in the recent Hidden Needs Report.

“The big themes will be health and wellbeing, opportunity and education, enterprise, environment and culture and tourism."