WATCH: Can you cook a festive meal in an allotment shed?

From left to right: Sam Clifford, volunteer, Sarah Roseblade, Green Care Coordinator at Suffolk Mind and Richard Steward, service user of Suffolk Mind. Picture: Lauren De Boise Archant

Members of a Suffolk group aiming to use allotments to combat mental ill health have celebrated a successful year by cooking a festive meal in their shed.

The Suffolk Mind Greencare service held their annual event at the Bridge Street Allotments in Hadleigh to round off a year of community work - where members of the community meet to garden in a bid to improve their mental health.

As part of the mini-Christmas Day celebrations, the group cooked a classic fry-up with a twist - adding Brussels sprouts and mince pies to the mix.

The project is currently made up of four allotments in Hadleigh, Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich.

Organiser Sarah Manton-Roseblade said: "Being on an allotment is a great way to meet your physical and emotional needs; people meet others and become part of a community, they achieve something new and it enables them to have some meaning and purpose in their life whilst gently increasing their activity levels also.

"It's great to come together to celebrate the Christmas season with nice food and a good chat."

Group member Richard Steward, who lives with anxiety, said: "The temptation is to shut yourself in your house, not see anybody. This encourages you to come out and meet people with similar diagnoses to yourself."