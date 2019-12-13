E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Can you cook a festive meal in an allotment shed?

PUBLISHED: 18:38 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 13 December 2019

From left to right: Sam Clifford, volunteer, Sarah Roseblade, Green Care Coordinator at Suffolk Mind and Richard Steward, service user of Suffolk Mind. Picture: Lauren De Boise

From left to right: Sam Clifford, volunteer, Sarah Roseblade, Green Care Coordinator at Suffolk Mind and Richard Steward, service user of Suffolk Mind. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Members of a Suffolk group aiming to use allotments to combat mental ill health have celebrated a successful year by cooking a festive meal in their shed.

Richard Steward, service user of Suffolk Mind. Picture: Lauren De Boise

The Suffolk Mind Greencare service held their annual event at the Bridge Street Allotments in Hadleigh to round off a year of community work - where members of the community meet to garden in a bid to improve their mental health.

As part of the mini-Christmas Day celebrations, the group cooked a classic fry-up with a twist - adding Brussels sprouts and mince pies to the mix.

The project is currently made up of four allotments in Hadleigh, Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich.

Organiser Sarah Manton-Roseblade said: "Being on an allotment is a great way to meet your physical and emotional needs; people meet others and become part of a community, they achieve something new and it enables them to have some meaning and purpose in their life whilst gently increasing their activity levels also.

From left to right: Sarah Roseblade, Green Care Coordinator at Suffolk Mind, Richard Steward, service user of Suffolk Mind and Sam Clifford, volunteer. Picture: Lauren De Boise

"It's great to come together to celebrate the Christmas season with nice food and a good chat."

Group member Richard Steward, who lives with anxiety, said: "The temptation is to shut yourself in your house, not see anybody. This encourages you to come out and meet people with similar diagnoses to yourself."

