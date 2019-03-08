Sunny

Rising temperatures increase concerns about field fires

PUBLISHED: 10:31 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 23 July 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackling a field fire in Lower Blakenham last summer Picture: SFRS

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackling a field fire in Lower Blakenham last summer Picture: SFRS

SFRS

Temperatures could hit 34C this week in Suffolk as the weather hots up, leading to concerns about the potential risk of grass and field fires.

Last summer, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to 522 field, crop and stubble fires in the months of June and July alone: nearly double its record for the previous year.

Over two days in July 2018, Chelmondiston alone suffered four substantial field fires.

Suffolk has not yet seen the temperatures experienced during last summer but there have already been substantial blazes with concerns that this week's warm weather could lead to further fires.

Last Wednesday, 75 acres of farmland was ablaze around Purdis Road and Hall Road in Foxhall.

So far this week SFRS have been called to three grass or field fires across Suffolk, one in Little Blakenham, one in Corton and a final fire in Hawkedon.

The service has re-iterated calls for members of the public to take care and to call 999 when necessary.

"Please be aware of what can easily cause fires in these conditions," said the service on social media.

"Never throw cigarettes from a car, take glass bottles inside and avoid taking vehicles on dry grassy areas."

It also recommended that barbecue users stay at home rather than travelling to fields or forests and to place grills away from fences or shrubs to prevent fires.

