News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Driver in hospital after car collides with BP filling station shop

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 5:57 PM February 12, 2021   
Brandon BP garage

The incident happened at the BP filling station in Brandon - Credit: Google

A driver was taken to hospital after their car collided with a shop on a filling station forecourt.

Police and paramedics were called to the BP filling station in London Road, Brandon, on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Thetford, Brandon and Mildenhall stations were also called to the scene.

It is thought a driver suffered a medical episode before the car collided with the shop.

A police spokesman said: "Suffolk police were contacted at 3.21pm today to attend the BP filling station on London Road in Brandon following a single vehicle collision where a car collided with a shop on the forecourt.

"Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital by land ambulance for medical treatment.

"Police believe that the driver may have suffered a medical episode just prior to the collision."

Most Read

  1. 1 East Suffolk to restart bin collections next week after snow
  2. 2 Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes
  3. 3 Family 'not giving up' search for missing dog Jet, last seen 2 days ago
  1. 4 Sex industry link to illegal Airbnb booking in Suffolk during lockdown
  2. 5 Hundreds of tributes to kite-surfer who died on Walberswick beach
  3. 6 Man released under investigation after A12 crash leaves man fighting for his life
  4. 7 Where are coronavirus rates declining the most in Suffolk?
  5. 8 'The best pound-for-pound signing I ever made' - Lambert on Shrewsbury reunion
  6. 9 Suffolk in top 5 nationally as 1 in 4 adults get Covid jab
  7. 10 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
Brandon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prezzo, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lambert

Football | Poll

Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

East Suffolk faces a week with no bin collections

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich waste team at work

Further bin disruption looms for Suffolk households

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon