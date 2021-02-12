Driver in hospital after car collides with BP filling station shop
- Credit: Google
A driver was taken to hospital after their car collided with a shop on a filling station forecourt.
Police and paramedics were called to the BP filling station in London Road, Brandon, on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters from Thetford, Brandon and Mildenhall stations were also called to the scene.
It is thought a driver suffered a medical episode before the car collided with the shop.
A police spokesman said: "Suffolk police were contacted at 3.21pm today to attend the BP filling station on London Road in Brandon following a single vehicle collision where a car collided with a shop on the forecourt.
"Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital by land ambulance for medical treatment.
"Police believe that the driver may have suffered a medical episode just prior to the collision."
