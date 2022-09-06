Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming

Filming for a new television series is currently taking place in east Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Filming for a special one-off episode of Detectorists is taking place in east Suffolk.

Saxmundham railway station has temporarily been renamed Henburystone as part of the filming.

Saxmundham train station has been renamed as part of the filming - Credit: Archant

Stars Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones, along with other cast and crew, were spotted at the Suffolk railway station.

Detectorists, which follows the tales of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club, was filmed in and around Framlingham during its initial run on TV between 2014 and 2017.

It is set to return for a one-off special set to air later this year.

It comes after a superfan of the show bumped into some of the cast in Rendlesham last week.