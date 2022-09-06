News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:53 AM September 6, 2022
Filming for a new television series is currently taking place in east Suffolk

Filming for a new television series is currently taking place in east Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Filming for a special one-off episode of Detectorists is taking place in east Suffolk.

Saxmundham railway station has temporarily been renamed Henburystone as part of the filming. 

Saxmundham train station has been renamed as part of the filming

Saxmundham train station has been renamed as part of the filming - Credit: Archant

Stars Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones, along with other cast and crew, were spotted at the Suffolk railway station. 

Detectorists, which follows the tales of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club, was filmed in and around Framlingham during its initial run on TV between 2014 and 2017.

It is set to return for a one-off special set to air later this year.

It comes after a superfan of the show bumped into some of the cast in Rendlesham last week.

Suffolk Live News
Saxmundham News

Don't Miss

Mrcus Harness cannot get past a defender during the first half at Accrington Stanley.

Football | Live

Matchday Live: How Town's 2-0 win at Accrington unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A man died after a serious crash on the A12 at Marks Tey, near Colchester

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in serious crash on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The road in Kelvedon has been closed after the crash

Man dies and two others seriously injured after five-vehicle crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway

A12

Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon