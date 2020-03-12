E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk gets 700 applicants for just 30 future firefighter roles

PUBLISHED: 19:30 12 March 2020

Around 700 people applied for future wholetime firefighter roles in Suffolk. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Around 700 people applied for future wholetime firefighter roles in Suffolk. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Suffolk's fire service has been inundated with hundreds of applications for just 30 full time firefighter jobs, new data has revealed.

Area commander Ken Williamson of Suffolk Fire and Rescue described the recruitment response as encouraging. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNArea commander Ken Williamson of Suffolk Fire and Rescue described the recruitment response as encouraging. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Fire and Rescue held seven taster days during the autumn for people interested in becoming a wholetime firefighter to find out more.

Those events attracted around 450 people, but according to cabinet member Richard Rout's report ahead of full council next week, the application process closed on January 12 with nearly 700 applicants.

Ken Williamson, area commander for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: 'We had a really encouraging response to our recent recruitment campaign for wholetime firefighters - around 700 people applied.

'We are now going through the next stages of the process, with the aim of identifying around 30 candidates who will make the grade. They will be offered the chance to fill vacancies when they become available.

'We work hard to make Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service an inclusive place to work, and to have a diverse workforce representing all communities across Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

'We believe we are the first fire and rescue service in the country to introduce a new, inclusive psychometric assessment to help achieve this. This was a simple online, digital test which was fair to all applicants.

'Although applications are now closed for wholetime firefighters, we are still recruiting for on-call firefighters. Being a firefighter is unlike any other job and I think people would be surprised about the variety of work we do.'

The next stage will see applicants go through a series of aptitude tests including assessments in fitness, equipment assembly, carrying equipment and ladder climbing.

The council report added: 'The final stage is an interview which will take place during April.'

The service held its first drive for a decade for full time firefighters in the spring of 2018.

It is also continuing in efforts to recruit on-call firefighters - those who work regular day jobs but can be available at the touch of a button to man a fire engine.

The county is facing particular shortfalls in rural areas where availability is more difficult.

To find out more visit the county council website here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Number of coronavirus cases stays the same in East of England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London, after the latest COBRA meeting to discuss the government's response to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/PA Wire

East of England Ambulance paramedic diagnosed with coronavirus

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Stock image Picture: Simon Parker

Suffolk gets 700 applicants for just 30 future firefighter roles

Around 700 people applied for future wholetime firefighter roles in Suffolk. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Entries delayed for Woodbridge 10k following coronavirus concerns

Hundreds of runners took part in last year's Woodbridge 10K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Nothing short of genuis’: Suffolk MasterChef contestant Hannah makes quarter finals

MasterChef continues with Hannah’ Gregory of Bury St Edmunds in the quarter final. Picture: MASTERCHEF/BBC
Drive 24