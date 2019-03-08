E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Combine harvester explodes causing 'wall of fire' through field

PUBLISHED: 15:48 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 22 August 2019

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

Fire crews are at the scene of a raging farm fire in Glemsford this afternoon, which witnesses say spread like a wall of fire.

Large plumes of smoke were spotted locally Picture: FAYE LENEYLarge plumes of smoke were spotted locally Picture: FAYE LENEY

Crews were called to Lodge Farm at around 3pm after a combine harvester is believed to have burst into flames.

The fire spread and it is believed up to 10 acres of stubble and standing crop are ablaze.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the fire was around 200m wide in places.

Angela Barnes, who lives close to the field, said that she heard a loud explosion coming from the field.

"It progressed straight across the field and towards the houses. It was like a wall of fire," said Ms Barnes.

"Someone churned up some of the field to break the fire but the combine is a wreck."

Five hose reels are being used at the scene as well as four beaters.

Three fire crews are currently on site with more on their way from around west Suffolk.

Suffolk police said they had been notified of the incident but were not attending.

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

