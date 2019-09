Fire crews at open fire near woodland

Fire crews are attending a fire in the open at Tangham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Fire crews from across east Suffolk are currently attending a fire in the open near Tangham.

Not much is known about the incident at this stage, though crews have been on the scene since 4pm.

Vehicles from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham have been deployed to help deal with the blaze.

A stop was called on the fire at 4.42pm.