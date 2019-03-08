E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Smoke from candle leads to emergency service response

PUBLISHED: 21:16 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:16 25 October 2019

Firefighters were called to a false alarm in Lakenheath on Friday Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters were called to a false alarm in Lakenheath on Friday Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters were called to a home in a Suffolk village after reports of smoke turned out to be an unattended candle.

Crews were called to a property on School Close in Lakenheath shortly after 8pm on Friday evening.

A passerby had called fire crews to the house after seeing smoke in the window of a room.

Two crews from Newmarket and another crew from across the border in Norfolk were called to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that on arrival crews found that there was no fire at the property and that instead a candle had been left unattended.

She said the owner of the property was not at home and crews had contacted them.

