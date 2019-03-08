Fears over acid leak

The acid spill is believed to have happened in The Street in Wherstead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A strong stench of acid was reported in Wherstead today, leading to concerns over a potential spillage.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that concerns had been raised about a minor spill of hazardous material after a delivery at a site The Street, Wherstead this morning.

Fire crews were called at around 11.15am and found there were concerns over a delivery of 10 litres of a substance known as brick acid.

The boxes the acid containers were transported in were reported as being damp on arrival and were said to be giving off a strong smell.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue remain at the scene. There are no reported injuries or health concerns reported from the incident at this stage.

Brick acid is a powerful cleaning agent used in the building industry to remove debris and stains from bricks.