Three rescued after cars pulled from water

Three cars had to be rescued close to the River Stour this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Fire crews from Suffolk and Essex were called in this morning to help rescue people trapped in their cars by water.

Officers were called to Wick Road in Stoke by Nayland on Monday shortly before 8am after reports that three cars had become trapped in water close to the River Stour.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire service had managed to rescue three people out from the cars.

In total three fire vehicles attended the scene including crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue.

The River Stour is one of several rivers in Suffolk to still have flood alerts in force following recent heavy rain.