Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottage
PUBLISHED: 21:40 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:59 19 September 2019
Archant
Emergency services have been rushed to a large fire in the village of Blaxhall this evening.
Firefighters were called to Langham Road in Blaxhall just after 8.45pm to a cottage that was well alight.
In total 17 vehicles weresent to the scene including vehicles from Woodbridge, Princes Street, Framlingham, Orford, Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Southwold, Wrentham, Debenham, Halesworth, Stradbroke and Haverhill.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the building was well alight but that the fire was under control.
No-one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
Members of the public have been requested to avoid the area by the crews.