Fire crews called to large hedge blaze

PUBLISHED: 12:32 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 13 April 2020

Three crews were called to a large hedge fire this morning in Hartest Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters have spent hours putting out a blaze in a conifer hedge in a Suffolk village this morning.

Crews were called to Hartest Hill in the village of Hartest shortly after 10am on Monday after reports that a conifer hedge was alight.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the hedges measured around 150m high and that the fire was in an area around 20m by 10m. They added that crews had carried out some controlled burning in order to help put out the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Three crews from Long Melford, Clare and Bury St Edmunds attended the scene.

Crews are now dampening down what remains of the fire.

A stop was called on the incident at 12.14pm.

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'I wanted to prove Ipswich wrong... I think I did that' - Gaardsoe on his Town departure and 'really annoying' retirement at just 27

Thomas Gaardsoe left Ipswich Town in 2003 but was forced to retire from football at just 27. Picture: ARCHANT

Firm donates £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk's food banks

George Vestey, CEO of Vestey Food Group, which has donated £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk's food banks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead sought for first phase of 2,000-home 'garden neighbourhood' at resort

Visitors to an exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities for the edge of Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

