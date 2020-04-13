Fire crews called to large hedge blaze

Three crews were called to a large hedge fire this morning in Hartest Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters have spent hours putting out a blaze in a conifer hedge in a Suffolk village this morning.

Crews were called to Hartest Hill in the village of Hartest shortly after 10am on Monday after reports that a conifer hedge was alight.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the hedges measured around 150m high and that the fire was in an area around 20m by 10m. They added that crews had carried out some controlled burning in order to help put out the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Three crews from Long Melford, Clare and Bury St Edmunds attended the scene.

Crews are now dampening down what remains of the fire.

A stop was called on the incident at 12.14pm.

