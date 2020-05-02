Firefighters called to electrical fire inside shower
PUBLISHED: 18:12 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 02 May 2020
Fire crews were called to a street in Haverhill this afternoon after an electrical fire broke out within a shower.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Withersfield Road in Haverhill shortly before 2pm on Saturday following reports of a house fire.
Two crews from Haverhill were mobilised to the scene along with an officer.
On arrival they found an electrical fire within a shower.
Crews used three breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
A thermal imaging camera and positive pressure ventilation was also used to clear smoke and check to see if the fire had spread any further.
A stop was called on the fire just before 3pm.
