Firefighters called to electrical fire inside shower

Firefighters were called to Withersfield Road in Haverhill after a fire broke out in a shower Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Fire crews were called to a street in Haverhill this afternoon after an electrical fire broke out within a shower.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Withersfield Road in Haverhill shortly before 2pm on Saturday following reports of a house fire.

Two crews from Haverhill were mobilised to the scene along with an officer.

On arrival they found an electrical fire within a shower.

Crews used three breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera and positive pressure ventilation was also used to clear smoke and check to see if the fire had spread any further.

A stop was called on the fire just before 3pm.