Nine fire engines respond to thatched roof fire near Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 13:55 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 18 April 2019

A section of Tile Row in Moats Tye. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A section of Tile Row in Moats Tye. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A thatched roof fire near Stowmarket has prompted a huge response from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The service was called at around 12.50pm today to reports of smoke coming from the roof of a property in Tile Row, Moats Tye and 10 engines were mobilised from across Suffolk to the scene.

Nine engines are currently at the house and one has been stood down.

The fire is in the roof space of the property and firefighters are using ladders to access the roof, stripping the thatch away to access the roof space below.

They are also using thermal imaging cameras to locate the seat of the fire so that they can target it and prevent it from catching the rest of the roof.

A fire break has been used to prevent the spread of the ongoing fire.

