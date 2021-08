Published: 1:48 PM August 5, 2021

Suffolk Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a blaze in Valley Road, Leiston. - Credit: Google Street View

A blaze is continuing to rage near a railway embankment in Leiston.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue have been putting out the undergrowth fire. which is covering an area of 50m by 10m, in Valley Road.

Crews are getting the fire under control after they were called at 11.25am.

Nobody has been injured.