Fire crews called to save sheep from Suffolk river
PUBLISHED: 17:09 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 31 August 2019
A sheep has been rescued from a Suffolk river after getting into difficulty on Saturday afternoon.
Crews were called to the incident at Bardwell Road in Fakenham Magna at 3.35pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the water team had been called to scene to help rescue the sheep from the river.
Three crews were mobilised to the scene from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth.
A stop was called on the rescue just after 4.30pm.