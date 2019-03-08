E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews called to save sheep from Suffolk river

PUBLISHED: 17:09 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 31 August 2019

A sheep had to be rescued from a Suffolk river. Stock image Picture: GREGG BROWN

A sheep had to be rescued from a Suffolk river. Stock image Picture: GREGG BROWN

A sheep has been rescued from a Suffolk river after getting into difficulty on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the incident at Bardwell Road in Fakenham Magna at 3.35pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the water team had been called to scene to help rescue the sheep from the river.

Three crews were mobilised to the scene from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth.

A stop was called on the rescue just after 4.30pm.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

