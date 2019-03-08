Teenager's bravery honoured at Suffolk firefighters' awards night

A quick thinking teenager has joined firefighters, staff and volunteers in being honoured at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service's annual awards ceremony.

More than 40 awards were handed out at the gala evening held at Ipswich East Fire Station on Wednesday, September 18.

Among the recipients was Ken Ashby, the service's on-call firefighter liaison officer, who received the Paul Proctor Award for his outstanding 42-year service, which has seen him raise more than £250,000 for the Firefighter's Charity. Fellow Nermarket firefighter Michael Edmondson Bloom also took home an award, being presented with the prestigious Silver Axe - given to the best performing recruit undertaking the "Approved to Ride" course.

Stowmarket Fire Station took home the Alan Soards Award for the best station in the county.

But it wasn't only firefighters that took home commendations, with 15-year-old Harry Hall being presented with a special certificate of merit for his role in rushing to the aid of a friend.

His friend had lost control of his bike and fallen over the sea wall at Lowestoft, prompting Harry to jump down and keep his friend's head above rising sea water until the emergency services arrived.

Mark Hardingham, chief fire officer of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The awards not only recognise our Service's firefighters and fire stations for their commitment, but also our volunteers and non-operational staff. This is a fire service I'm incredibly proud of, it is truly one team with everyone playing an important role.

"I'm especially delighted to see Harry receive his award for helping his friend in very difficult circumstances. The emergency services who were first on scene were extremely concerned for his friend's safety. The firefighters who attended from our Lowestoft stations were very impressed with Harry's quick thinking and bravery."

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for environment and public protection, added: "Events such as this are a humbling experience, reminding us all of the selflessness and professionalism of Suffolk's firefighters and staff.

"This commitment extends to the way they engage with their local communities, such as attending events, fundraising and delivering prevention messages."