Teenager's bravery honoured at Suffolk firefighters' awards night

PUBLISHED: 22:00 18 September 2019

Stowmarket Fire Station was awarded the Alan Soards Award for being the best station in Suffolk

Stowmarket Fire Station was awarded the Alan Soards Award for being the best station in Suffolk

Archant

A quick thinking teenager has joined firefighters, staff and volunteers in being honoured at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service's annual awards ceremony.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service held an awards ceremony at Ipswich East Fire StationSuffolk Fire and Rescue Service held an awards ceremony at Ipswich East Fire Station

More than 40 awards were handed out at the gala evening held at Ipswich East Fire Station on Wednesday, September 18.

Among the recipients was Ken Ashby, the service's on-call firefighter liaison officer, who received the Paul Proctor Award for his outstanding 42-year service, which has seen him raise more than £250,000 for the Firefighter's Charity. Fellow Nermarket firefighter Michael Edmondson Bloom also took home an award, being presented with the prestigious Silver Axe - given to the best performing recruit undertaking the "Approved to Ride" course.

Stowmarket Fire Station took home the Alan Soards Award for the best station in the county.

But it wasn't only firefighters that took home commendations, with 15-year-old Harry Hall being presented with a special certificate of merit for his role in rushing to the aid of a friend.

His friend had lost control of his bike and fallen over the sea wall at Lowestoft, prompting Harry to jump down and keep his friend's head above rising sea water until the emergency services arrived.

Mark Hardingham, chief fire officer of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The awards not only recognise our Service's firefighters and fire stations for their commitment, but also our volunteers and non-operational staff. This is a fire service I'm incredibly proud of, it is truly one team with everyone playing an important role.

"I'm especially delighted to see Harry receive his award for helping his friend in very difficult circumstances. The emergency services who were first on scene were extremely concerned for his friend's safety. The firefighters who attended from our Lowestoft stations were very impressed with Harry's quick thinking and bravery."

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for environment and public protection, added: "Events such as this are a humbling experience, reminding us all of the selflessness and professionalism of Suffolk's firefighters and staff.

"This commitment extends to the way they engage with their local communities, such as attending events, fundraising and delivering prevention messages."

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor's surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor's surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bye bye Babergh, South Suffolk set to be the future for district council

The sun is likely to set on Babergh after 45 years - but don't expect a radically different logo! Picture: BABERGH COUNCIL

James Norwood takes control at charity wrestling match

Ipswich Town’s James Norwood performed two Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson moves in the final bout at a charity wrestling match for Cancer Research UK

Teenager's bravery honoured at Suffolk firefighters' awards night

Stowmarket Fire Station was awarded the Alan Soards Award for being the best station in Suffolk

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

New book 'Lost Bury St Edmunds'. What shops and pubs do YOU miss?

Run by Bury St Edmunds Round Table, Hardwick F�te was opened by celebrities such as supermodel Sabrina (Norma Ann Sykes, pictured) and pop star Tom Jones (he came in 1965) Picture: COURTESY HARDWICK MANOR/AMBERLEY PUBLISHING
