Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire response times rise despite fewer call-outs, figures show

PUBLISHED: 07:15 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 10 February 2019

Suffolk's Chief Fire Officer Mark Hardingham. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk's Chief Fire Officer Mark Hardingham. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fire response times in Suffolk have risen over the last eight years even though firefighters are attending fewer incidents, statistics have showed.

Phil Johnston, chairman of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) Suffolk branch Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHPhil Johnston, chairman of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) Suffolk branch Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

However the response times of Suffolk Fire and Rescue vehicles to emergencies have improved in the past year, with the county’s chief fire officer saying the long-term increase is mirrored by a national trend.

Government statistics show that in 2009/10 there were 838 primary fires - the main type of incident, affecting buildings and vehicles - in the county, with the total fire response time of 10mins 19secs.

In 2017/18 there were just 613 primary fire incidents, with a response time of 11mins.

However this year the response times for primary and smaller secondary incidents have reduced by almost 30secs.

Other call outs - house fires, flat fires and non-residential incidents - have seen a rise.

Mark Hardingham, Suffolk’s chief fire officer, said the county’s response times have seen a “steady increase”, which broadly follows the national trend.

He said: “As the latest report shows, there are areas where our own response times have got shorter and areas where they have got longer since last year.

“These small increases and decreases are not uncommon and the data is influenced by the number of incidents in urban vs rural areas and the proximity of those incidents to the nearest fire station.”

Phil Johnston, chairman of the Fire Brigade Union’s Suffolk branch, also welcomed recent improvements to response times - but warned new schemes to reduce it may put people in danger.

He said he opposed plans to permanently reduce the number of firefighters required for a call-out from four to three following a trial in March last year.

He said: “We would be against it because we feel that the fire authority has a legal requirement to provide a fire service.

“But providing a fire service means you provide adequate resources for every incident.

“We think that sending three firefighters to an incident is not a suitable response for the problem.”

When the issue was raised at a recent cabinet meeting, Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for public protection, said: “Officers have spent several years looking at reduced crewing arrangements, and the new approach has been piloted at 10 stations for 12 months.

“We are not the only fire and rescue service doing this, and the key message is there is something a crew of three can do before any other appliance arrives, and I do think they have a role to play.”

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

A police cordon has been set-up in Anglia Square. Pic: Ian Burt.

Prince Philip surrenders driving licence after Sandringham crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Entry for this year’s Woodbridge 10k opens soon - but be ready as it books up quickly

Places for the 38th Woodbridge 10k are expected to go fast Picture: BEN POOLEY

Why you should never kiss a newborn on the lips

Rebecca Bayliss with her daughter Teigan who became seriously unwell after contracting the cold sore virus Picture: TONY BAYLISS

See the Orwell Bridge from the air in these drone photos

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe from the air - Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Fire response times rise despite fewer call-outs, figures show

Suffolk's Chief Fire Officer Mark Hardingham. Picture: GREGG BROWN

This is the investment we are putting into Ipswich - council leader

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists