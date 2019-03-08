E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three fire crews stood down after call turns out to be hoax

PUBLISHED: 18:25 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 20 October 2019

The entrance to Lockington Road, Stowmarket, where three fire crews responded to a hoax call Picture: GOOGLE

Three fire crews were stood down after responding to what turned out to be a hoax call in Stowmarket.

Firefighters from Stowmarket, Needham Market and Elmswell were sent to Lockington Road following a call just before 4.45pm on Sunday.

The crews were stood down about 10 minutes later after the call was confirmed to be a hoax.

In 2018/19, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended 79 malicious false alarms - the highest number since 2007/08 - according to Home Office statistics.

