Three fire crews stood down after call turns out to be hoax

Three fire crews were stood down after responding to what turned out to be a hoax call in Stowmarket.

Firefighters from Stowmarket, Needham Market and Elmswell were sent to Lockington Road following a call just before 4.45pm on Sunday.

The crews were stood down about 10 minutes later after the call was confirmed to be a hoax.

In 2018/19, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended 79 malicious false alarms - the highest number since 2007/08 - according to Home Office statistics.