Firefighters tackling huge undergrowth fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue are attending a huge fire on the county border this afternoon Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

Firefighters have spent several hours tackling a blaze in the undergrowth near Thetford.

Over 10,000sqm of undergrowth is understood to be on fire near the High Lodge Visitor Centre.

Firefighters from Norfolk and Suffolk have been called in to tackle the blaze.

Crews from Thetford, Bury St Edmunds, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket have all been attending.

Norfolk crews are understood to be using specialist misting equipment at the scene to tackle to the fire.