'Big boots to fill' for newly-appointed fire chief for Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:14 AM August 12, 2021   
Jon Lacey (inset) has been appointed chief fire officer for Suffolk

Jon Lacey (inset) has been appointed chief fire officer for Suffolk - Credit: Nick Butcher/Eddie Howland

The new fire chief for Suffolk has said it will be an "honour and privilege" to lead the service when he starts in the role later this year.

Jon Lacey, who has more than two decades of experience in the field, has been appointed Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer and executive director for fire and public safety. 

Mr Lacey will replace Mark Hardingham when he starts in the role from November.

He said: "It is an honour and privilege accept the role of chief fire officer with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, working also with Trading Standards, the Emergency Planning Service and the wider county council.

"Suffolk is often held in high regard amongst services around the country, so I’m proud to be joining a great team.

"Suffolk is a beautiful county and has many positive assets, including everyone who serves their local communities.

"I have big boots to fill, but I’m looking forward to meeting everyone in the service, listening to what they have to say, and together keeping our residents and businesses safe and sound."

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk

