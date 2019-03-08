E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire crews tackle combine harvester blaze

PUBLISHED: 20:58 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:58 05 August 2019

Three fire crews have been battling a combine harvester blaze in Withersfield, near Haverhill in Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Three fire crews have been battling a combine harvester blaze in Withersfield, near Haverhill in Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been struggling to reach a combine harvester described as being "well alight".

Three crews from Long Melford, Clare and Newmarket have been at the scene in Withersfield, near Haverhill for more than three hours.

They arrived at 5.07pm following reports of a combine harvester on fire in a field.

An ambulance has also been called to the scene, although the extent of any injuries is not currently known.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said crews have had difficulty accessing the machine and have called for a water bowser to be dispatched.

She added the combine harvester is "well alight".

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

North Stander: ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans’

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

‘He’s getting better every day... he has the devilment the top players need’ - Lambert on star man Downes

Paul Lambert has been impressed by the progress of midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: PAGEPIX

Is Lowestoft dead? I say it still has some fight left

Lowestoft's South Beach is one of the town's many attractive spots. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

North Stander: ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans’

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

‘He’s getting better every day... he has the devilment the top players need’ - Lambert on star man Downes

Paul Lambert has been impressed by the progress of midfielder Flynn Downes. Picture: PAGEPIX

Is Lowestoft dead? I say it still has some fight left

Lowestoft's South Beach is one of the town's many attractive spots. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eastern Counties buses in Suffolk set for major September shake-up

First Eastern Counties are to shake up their services in the Ipswich area from September 1. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Witches suffer huge injury blow as they get thrashed at King’s Lynn

Cameron Heeps slams into the fence after falling in the rerun of heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Fire crews tackle combine harvester blaze

Three fire crews have been battling a combine harvester blaze in Withersfield, near Haverhill in Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Specialist game meat business moves to north Suffolk

Brothers William (right) and Geoffrey Buchanan, joint MDs of Gressingham Foods, which has moved a Yorkshire-based game business to Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists