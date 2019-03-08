Partly Cloudy

Fire fighters tackle barn and tractor blaze at Newmarket racetrack

PUBLISHED: 17:03 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 23 May 2019

Firefighters were called to the scene of a barnfire at a racetrack owned by The Jockey Club in Newmarket Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters were called to the scene of a barnfire at a racetrack owned by The Jockey Club in Newmarket Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A bonfire spread to a barn and tractor at a Newmarket racetrack owned by The Jockey Club.

Three fire engines were sent to fight the blaze at 3.05pm on Thursday May 23.

It started in a property off Hamilton Road in the town, on land Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said is owned by the club.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 3.05pm today to reports of a fire on the estate of The Jockey Club headquarters.

"A large bonfire has spread to a nearby barn and a tractor.

"Three crews used hydropumps to fight the blaze before one was stood down.

"All crews left the scene at 4.18pm after extinguishing the blaze."

No horses are understood to have been harmed in the fire.

Suffolk police confirmed they did not attend the scene.

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Don Topley: England World Cup squad looks good – but I fear there is one potential weak link

Jofra Archer (left) is in England's World Cup squad. Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich Witches on top! But Lawson not surprised...’Not reaching play-offs would be a nightmare’

Richard Lawson and Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins converse in the pits during the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Fears changes to £15m Whisstocks development will ‘kill the dream’

Julian Wells of FW Properties, pictured left,said the building was too big for prospective buyers Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tributes paid to former council leader described as ‘Mr Labour’

Tributes have been paid to former St Edmundsbury Borough Council leader Ray Nowak Picture: ARCHANT

Teens demand action on climate catastrophe at Ipswich Cornhill

Climate change protesters on the Cornhill at the most recent climate strike. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
