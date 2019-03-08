Fire fighters tackle barn and tractor blaze at Newmarket racetrack

A bonfire spread to a barn and tractor at a Newmarket racetrack owned by The Jockey Club.

Three fire engines were sent to fight the blaze at 3.05pm on Thursday May 23.

It started in a property off Hamilton Road in the town, on land Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said is owned by the club.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 3.05pm today to reports of a fire on the estate of The Jockey Club headquarters.

"A large bonfire has spread to a nearby barn and a tractor.

"Three crews used hydropumps to fight the blaze before one was stood down.

"All crews left the scene at 4.18pm after extinguishing the blaze."

No horses are understood to have been harmed in the fire.

Suffolk police confirmed they did not attend the scene.