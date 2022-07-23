News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four fire crews attend blaze at farmer's field

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:50 PM July 23, 2022
The 2021 Suffolk Fire Ride

Four crews remain at the blaze an hour after it began - Credit: Gareth Perkins

A farmer's field is on fire in Honington, north Suffolk.

Four fire crews from Thetford, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth are attending the blaze in Troston Road.

The crews were first called at 8.20pm tonight, July 23.

They remain at the scene as of 9.35pm.

An eyewitness said: "A lot of his crops have gone up. It's awful."

This blaze comes days after recent satellite images revealed that this is East Anglia's driest summer since 1996.

Across the county, a number of large fires broke out, including a huge grass blaze in Campsea Ashe near Woodbridge and a significant field fire in the Chantry area of Ipswich.


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk

