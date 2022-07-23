Four fire crews attend blaze at farmer's field

Four crews remain at the blaze an hour after it began - Credit: Gareth Perkins

A farmer's field is on fire in Honington, north Suffolk.

Four fire crews from Thetford, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth are attending the blaze in Troston Road.

The crews were first called at 8.20pm tonight, July 23.

They remain at the scene as of 9.35pm.

An eyewitness said: "A lot of his crops have gone up. It's awful."

This blaze comes days after recent satellite images revealed that this is East Anglia's driest summer since 1996.

Across the county, a number of large fires broke out, including a huge grass blaze in Campsea Ashe near Woodbridge and a significant field fire in the Chantry area of Ipswich.



