Driver rescued after delivery van got stuck on a flooded bridge

Emergency services have been called to a village near Sudbury to retrieve a man and his van from water Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services were called to help pull out a van that had become trapped on a flooded bridge with the driver still inside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are currently on scene at a water rescue with @SuffolkFire in #Sturmer after a delivery van got stuck on a flooded bridge. Pleased to say driver has been rescued safely. @SuffolkPolice @EPBraintree @SuffolkFire



#1988 #303#SNT #NRT4 pic.twitter.com/yzs1PmIPLG — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) November 15, 2020

Crews were called shortly after 6.30pm to Waterhall Road in Wixoe.

You may also want to watch:

A delivery van is understood to have become stuck on bridge that had been flooded.

Four fire crews were called to the scene and a stop was called on the incident at 7.50pm.

Police were also on the scene.

Haverhill Police confirmed on Twitter that the driver had been rescued safely.