Driver rescued after delivery van got stuck on a flooded bridge

PUBLISHED: 19:57 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:50 15 November 2020

Emergency services have been called to a village near Sudbury to retrieve a man and his van from water Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services were called to help pull out a van that had become trapped on a flooded bridge with the driver still inside.

Crews were called shortly after 6.30pm to Waterhall Road in Wixoe.

A delivery van is understood to have become stuck on bridge that had been flooded.

Four fire crews were called to the scene and a stop was called on the incident at 7.50pm.

Police were also on the scene.

Haverhill Police confirmed on Twitter that the driver had been rescued safely.

