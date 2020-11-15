Driver rescued after delivery van got stuck on a flooded bridge
PUBLISHED: 19:57 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:50 15 November 2020
Archant
Emergency services were called to help pull out a van that had become trapped on a flooded bridge with the driver still inside.
Crews were called shortly after 6.30pm to Waterhall Road in Wixoe.
A delivery van is understood to have become stuck on bridge that had been flooded.
Four fire crews were called to the scene and a stop was called on the incident at 7.50pm.
Police were also on the scene.
Haverhill Police confirmed on Twitter that the driver had been rescued safely.
