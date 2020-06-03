Fire service called after woman, 32, becomes ‘trapped’ under horse

A woman has been left in the care of ambulance crews after becoming 'trapped' under a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The fire service and an ambulance have been called after a woman became ‘trapped’ under a horse.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the incident in Brandon Road, Broadwell, by the ambulance service shortly after 7.10pm today (June 3).

Three fire engines from Bury St Edmunds attended the scene.

A fire service spokeswoman said the woman, 32, had become “trapped” under the horse – although was unable to confirm what had led to the incident.

Crews stood down at 7.48pm, when the woman was left in the care of the ambulance service.

The woman and horse’s conditions are not currently known at this time.