Firefighters battle crop fire that has spread over several acres

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:49 PM August 2, 2022
A review into fire crews' response times is set to be discussed by the Suffolk County Council cabinet.

Suffolk Fire Service crews are battling a large crop field fire in Earl Soham, near Framlingham - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters are currently tackling a large crop fire that has spread over several acres.

The blaze in Earl Soham began at about 5.20pm on Tuesday (August 2).

Seven fire crews are currently at the scene in Mill Road in the Suffolk village.

Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Framlingham, Saxmundham, Debenham and Wickhambrook are tackling the field fire.

It is understood to have spread over six acres. 

Fire crews have also battled a fire in Westley in west Suffolk this afternoon.

The field blaze is currently being treated as "suspicious". 


Suffolk
Framlingham News

