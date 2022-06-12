Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property

Updated

A home in Hadleigh has been left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the semi-detached house - Credit: Suffolk Fire Service

A home has been left badly damaged after a fire spread throughout the semi-detached house.

Seven Suffolk fire crews were called to Churchill Avenue in Hadleigh at 7.30pm on Sunday, June 12.

The two-storey property became "fully involved" in the fire and appliances remained at the scene late into the evening.

Crews from Hadleigh, Ipswich East, Princes Street, Haverhill and Nayland attended and used hose reel jets, aerial ladder platforms and thermal imaging cameras to battle the blaze.

It was brought under control by 9.49pm.

No casualties have been reported.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Whilst the fire is now out we will be in attendance for the next few hours checking for hotspots and we ask local residents to continue to give us space to work."

Churchill Avenue has been closed following the fire.