Fire crews called to chemical blaze at Hadleigh factory

Crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled a blaze at Primo Manufacturing in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews have tackled a fire in a containment shed containing hazardous materials outside a factory in Hadleigh.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at Primo Manufacturing in Lady Lane shortly after 7pm Saturday, April 4.

The firm produces household and automotive cleaning materials for a number of leading brands.

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Needham Market, Hadleigh and Haverhill were called to the blaze due to fears over the chemicals, but the company’s executive chairman Graham Burchell confirmed however one crew from Hadleigh was the only to battle the minor fire.

A fire service spokesman said a police cordon was put in place as a precaution due to the hazardous materials inside.

Mr Burchell added: “I received a call and myself and a small team went to assess the site. Although eight crews were called, Hadeligh was the only one on site.

“The fire was in a bunded chemical store that we use to store a small amount of waste chemicals.

“The store would have been emptied around two weeks ago, but because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis we have not been able to call out the specialist company to clear it.

“The fire must have been caused due to a chemical reaction, but no one was on the site at the time.”

Firefighters had extinguished the blaze by 8.34pm.

No ambulance was called and there were no injuries.