Suffolk fire crews help tackle blaze at waste centre
PUBLISHED: 19:12 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:12 09 June 2020
Suffolk fire crews were called to the scene after around 100 tonnes of waste caught fire in an industrial estate in Cambridge.
Eleven fire crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk were called at 5.36pm to a fire at a waste transfer centre in Cowley Road.
The fire started half a mile from the Cambridge North railway station.
Firefighters from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket joined crews from Cambridge, Ely, Burwell, Sawston and Huntingdon in the effort to tackle the blaze.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established and there have been no injuries reported.
