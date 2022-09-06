News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Multiple fire crews sent to save cow from river in coastal town

Published: 3:23 PM September 6, 2022
Updated: 3:24 PM September 6, 2022
Multiple fire crews have been sent to save a cow from a river in one Suffolk town by the coast.

Emergency services were called at 1.45pm to Ferry Road in Southwold.

A total of four crews from Wrentham, Southwold and Lowestoft are in attendance.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service is currently in the process of rescuing the cow.

The incident is ongoing as of 2.40pm.

This is the third animal rescue in Suffolk for fire crews in just two days.

On Saturday, teams spent several hours saving a horse who had become trapped in a ditch in Newmarket.

On Sunday, a horse was rescued after falling into a swimming pool in Blythburgh.

