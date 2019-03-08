Firefighters called in to help at dam in 'critical condition'
PUBLISHED: 09:18 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 04 August 2019
Archant
Specialist firefighters from Lowestoft have been called to Derbyshire to help crews deal with a damaged dam in the village of Whaley Bridge.
Homes across the village have been evacuated after concerns that the nearby Toddbrook Reservoir may collapse.
You may also want to watch:
More bad weather is expected to hit the region later today with police warning that the structure was in a "critical condition".
Fire crews from across the country have been called to assist Derbyshire Fire and Rescue including Suffolk's water rescue unit.
Lowestoft South Fire Station said on Twitter: "Last night a specialist team of Lowestoft firefighters were mobilised to Buxton fire station in Derbyshire to assist if required at Whaley Bridge.
"The team arrived at 07:00 and are currently standing by at the strategic holding area."