Firefighters called in to help at dam in 'critical condition'

The water rescue team from Lowestoft have been called to Whaley Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE Archant

Specialist firefighters from Lowestoft have been called to Derbyshire to help crews deal with a damaged dam in the village of Whaley Bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk firefighters have been called to help at Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire where a dam has been damaged Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire Suffolk firefighters have been called to help at Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire where a dam has been damaged Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Homes across the village have been evacuated after concerns that the nearby Toddbrook Reservoir may collapse.

You may also want to watch:

More bad weather is expected to hit the region later today with police warning that the structure was in a "critical condition".

Fire crews from across the country have been called to assist Derbyshire Fire and Rescue including Suffolk's water rescue unit.

Fire crews from across the UK have gathered in Derbyshire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE Fire crews from across the UK have gathered in Derbyshire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Lowestoft South Fire Station said on Twitter: "Last night a specialist team of Lowestoft firefighters were mobilised to Buxton fire station in Derbyshire to assist if required at Whaley Bridge.

"The team arrived at 07:00 and are currently standing by at the strategic holding area."