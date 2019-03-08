Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Firefighters called in to help at dam in 'critical condition'

PUBLISHED: 09:18 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 04 August 2019

The water rescue team from Lowestoft have been called to Whaley Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

The water rescue team from Lowestoft have been called to Whaley Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Archant

Specialist firefighters from Lowestoft have been called to Derbyshire to help crews deal with a damaged dam in the village of Whaley Bridge.

Suffolk firefighters have been called to help at Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire where a dam has been damaged Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireSuffolk firefighters have been called to help at Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire where a dam has been damaged Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Homes across the village have been evacuated after concerns that the nearby Toddbrook Reservoir may collapse.

More bad weather is expected to hit the region later today with police warning that the structure was in a "critical condition".

Fire crews from across the country have been called to assist Derbyshire Fire and Rescue including Suffolk's water rescue unit.

Fire crews from across the UK have gathered in Derbyshire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUEFire crews from across the UK have gathered in Derbyshire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Lowestoft South Fire Station said on Twitter: "Last night a specialist team of Lowestoft firefighters were mobilised to Buxton fire station in Derbyshire to assist if required at Whaley Bridge.

"The team arrived at 07:00 and are currently standing by at the strategic holding area."

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

'This town is dead': Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

'I'm not happy with the situation... we can't sit here and say what's happening is right' - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

'It just felt right' – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

