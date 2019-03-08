Fire crews tackle shed fire in Combs Ford
PUBLISHED: 07:31 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:31 26 May 2019
Firefighters have tackled a shed fire in Combs Ford near Stowmarket which damaged a nearby building.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 5.33am today, Sunday May 26, after receiving reports of a fire in Edgar Avenue.
Fire crews from Needham Market, Stowmarket and Elmswell were sent to the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire service are currently attending a shed fire, crews have used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and also chromes.
"There is slight damaged to an adjacent property."
The fire was extinguished and a stop called on the incident at around 6.44am.