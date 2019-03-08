Fire crews tackle shed fire in Combs Ford

Firefighters were called to the scene of a shed fire in Edgar Avenue in Combs Ford near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Firefighters have tackled a shed fire in Combs Ford near Stowmarket which damaged a nearby building.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 5.33am today, Sunday May 26, after receiving reports of a fire in Edgar Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews from Needham Market, Stowmarket and Elmswell were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire service are currently attending a shed fire, crews have used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and also chromes.

"There is slight damaged to an adjacent property."

The fire was extinguished and a stop called on the incident at around 6.44am.