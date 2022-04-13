6 fire engines called to large shed blaze in north Suffolk

Six fire engines have been called to a large shed fire in north Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

Half a dozen fire engines have been called to a large shed blaze in north Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Norwich Lane, Knettishall, at 3.30pm today, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews have been called to a 24m x 50m shed roof fire in Knettishall."

No injuries have been reported.

Engines that are attending the scene have been sent Diss, Thetford, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth.

More to follow.