News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

6 fire engines called to large shed blaze in north Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:37 PM April 13, 2022
The crews were called to Ballingdon Hill near Sudbury just before 9am. File photo

Six fire engines have been called to a large shed fire in north Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

Half a dozen fire engines have been called to a large shed blaze in north Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Norwich Lane, Knettishall, at 3.30pm today, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews have been called to a 24m x 50m shed roof fire in Knettishall."

No injuries have been reported.

Engines that are attending the scene have been sent Diss, Thetford, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth. 

More to follow. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The A12 is currently closed in both directions following a police incident near Witham

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after police incident causes delays of 75 minutes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Dolphin in Felixstowe gained its name in 1969 after being the Station Hotel all its life

Planning and Development

Seaside hotel goes up for sale for £500,000

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A CGI indicative map for the development of the former St Felix School site in Newmarket.

Suffolk County Council

Former school site to provide homes and sports facilities

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon