Passenger freed from car after it crashed into ditch
PUBLISHED: 16:29 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 24 September 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
One person has been freed from a car following a crash that left the vehicle in a ditch.
The crash involved a gold Perodua car and happened around 3.15pm in Finningham Road, Old Newton.
It saw the car come to a stop in a ditch on the side of the road.
Three fire engines were called for assistance after police discovered one of the two passengers inside had disabilities.
A spokesman has since confirmed that neither occupants were injured during the crash and the road remains open.