Passenger freed from car after it crashed into ditch

PUBLISHED: 16:29 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 24 September 2019

One person has been freed from a Perodua car after it landed in a ditch following a crash in Old Newton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been freed from a car following a crash that left the vehicle in a ditch.

The crash involved a gold Perodua car and happened around 3.15pm in Finningham Road, Old Newton.

It saw the car come to a stop in a ditch on the side of the road.

Three fire engines were called for assistance after police discovered one of the two passengers inside had disabilities.

A spokesman has since confirmed that neither occupants were injured during the crash and the road remains open.

