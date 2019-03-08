Passenger freed from car after it crashed into ditch

The crash involved a gold Perodua car and happened around 3.15pm in Finningham Road, Old Newton.

It saw the car come to a stop in a ditch on the side of the road.

Three fire engines were called for assistance after police discovered one of the two passengers inside had disabilities.

A spokesman has since confirmed that neither occupants were injured during the crash and the road remains open.