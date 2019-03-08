Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Barn and 500 tonnes of straw destroyed in farm fire

PUBLISHED: 06:14 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:14 02 April 2019

Ixworth Fire Station shared a photo from the scene in Lawshall, where 500 tonnes of straw were alight and animals had to be evacuated from the farm in Folly Lane Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Ixworth Fire Station shared a photo from the scene in Lawshall, where 500 tonnes of straw were alight and animals had to be evacuated from the farm in Folly Lane Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

A store of 500 tonnes of straw was left blazing after a fire at a farm near Bury St Edmunds.

Calls at about 12.15pm on April 1 to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service reported that a fire had broken out at West Farm, Folly Lane, in Lawshall.

A barn estimated to be 40m by 30m was on fire along with 500 tonnes of straw.

Eight fire crews from across Suffolk attended the scene to discover smoke billowing from the straw.

Farm animals close to the fire were evacuated but it is not known whether any animals were harmed as a result of the incident.

Firefighters from Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Newmarket, Clare, Wickhambrook and Long Melford spent almost five hours battling the flames to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was extinguished about 5pm, but the extent of the damage to the straw and barn are not yet fully know.

No other emergency services attended the scene but animal welfare officers did support the livestock that was moved clear of the danger.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police speed checks on Suffolk roads all week as part of Europe-wide crackdown

Speed checks will be taking place across Suffolk roads this week as part of a Europe-wide crackdown. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Egyptian asylum-seeker who fled massacres at home says Ipswich made him feel safe and welcome

Egyptian journalist Osama Gaweesh speaks at Portman House in Ipswich

Housing plans in Combs knocked back by local community as 1,600 sign petition

The view across Poplar Hill with the Grade I Listed Church of St Mary, whichcommunity members said would be ruined by the development of any homes Picture: IAN CLARK

April showers: Thunder rolling in as rain sweeps region

Thunder will be heard in Suffolk on Tuesday - with storms expected after heavy showers Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

Garden fire spreads to double garages

Fire crews were called to a blaze in Notley Road in Braintree Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists