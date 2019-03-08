Barn and 500 tonnes of straw destroyed in farm fire

Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

A store of 500 tonnes of straw was left blazing after a fire at a farm near Bury St Edmunds.

Calls at about 12.15pm on April 1 to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service reported that a fire had broken out at West Farm, Folly Lane, in Lawshall.

A barn estimated to be 40m by 30m was on fire along with 500 tonnes of straw.

Eight fire crews from across Suffolk attended the scene to discover smoke billowing from the straw.

Farm animals close to the fire were evacuated but it is not known whether any animals were harmed as a result of the incident.

Firefighters from Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Newmarket, Clare, Wickhambrook and Long Melford spent almost five hours battling the flames to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was extinguished about 5pm, but the extent of the damage to the straw and barn are not yet fully know.

No other emergency services attended the scene but animal welfare officers did support the livestock that was moved clear of the danger.