Updated

Fire breaks out near Suffolk caravan park

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:04 PM August 5, 2022
Updated: 1:59 PM August 5, 2022
A fire has broken out in East Bergholt

A fire has broken out in East Bergholt

More than half a dozen fire crews are tackling a blaze near a caravan park in East Bergholt. 

Firefighters are currently in attendance to the blaze in a field off Straight Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are in attendance to a fire in the open near The Grange Country Caravan Park."

Dozens of Suffolk firefighters are at the scene 

Dozens of Suffolk firefighters are at the scene

Six appliances from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Colchester Holbrook and Hadleigh and the Unimog have been called to the blaze.

