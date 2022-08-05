Updated
Fire breaks out near Suffolk caravan park
Published: 1:04 PM August 5, 2022
Updated: 1:59 PM August 5, 2022
- Credit: Kev Colbear Design
More than half a dozen fire crews are tackling a blaze near a caravan park in East Bergholt.
Firefighters are currently in attendance to the blaze in a field off Straight Road.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are in attendance to a fire in the open near The Grange Country Caravan Park."
Six appliances from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Colchester Holbrook and Hadleigh and the Unimog have been called to the blaze.