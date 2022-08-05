Fire breaks out near Suffolk caravan park

Updated

A fire has broken out in East Bergholt - Credit: Kev Colbear Design

More than half a dozen fire crews are tackling a blaze near a caravan park in East Bergholt.

Firefighters are currently in attendance to the blaze in a field off Straight Road.

Our crews are currently tackling a large fire in the open on Straight Road, East Bergholt.



We advise local residents to close all windows and doors and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/30v7QUCEga — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) August 5, 2022

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are in attendance to a fire in the open near The Grange Country Caravan Park."

Dozens of Suffolk firefighters are at the scene - Credit: Kev Colbear Design

Six appliances from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Colchester Holbrook and Hadleigh and the Unimog have been called to the blaze.