Suffolk Fire Ride 2022 to be hosted by Ipswich East Fire Station

Dolly Carter

Published: 11:00 AM June 29, 2022
Avid cyclists have been invited to appreciate the rolling Suffolk countryside while raising money for charity as part of the 2022 Suffolk Fire Ride.

This year's Suffolk Fire Ride is being hosted by Ipswich East Fire Station on Sunday, July 10.

Bike enthusiasts can choose from two routes of 50km and 100km to cycle in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.

The 2021 Suffolk Fire Ride

Bike enthusiasts can choose from two routes of 50km and 100km to cycle in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity. - Credit: Gareth Perkins

The routes pass through surrounding villages towards Brightwell, Earl Soham and Framlingham and returning via Wickham Market, Woodbridge, Newbourne and Levington. 

Covid-secure arrangements have enabled the event to go ahead this year, after the 2020 ride was cancelled and replaced with a series of personal challenges.

Each year, entrants fundraise for the Fire Fighters Charity which offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community.

They invite cyclists of all abilities to take part and offer a medal, hot snacks and a drink upon crossing the finish line.

