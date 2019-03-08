Video

Huge house fire breaks out in Stowmarket

10 fire engines were initially called to the scene of the blaze in Beech Terrace, off Bury Road in Stowmarket Picture: SUZANNE DAY SUZANNE DAY

Six fire engines are at the scene of a house fire in Beech Terrace, just off Bury Road in Stowmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from Saxmundham, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ipswich were sent to fight the blaze at around 4.30pm.

Firefighters are attempting to put out flames in the loft space of a detached two-storey building in the street.

Fire chiefs described the blaze as large and said six engines are currently on scene.

One witness said he counted 54 firefighters fighting the flames.

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Beech Terrace Picture: SUZANNE DAY Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Beech Terrace Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Our reporter is at the scene, she said a man who was at home when the fire broke out is safe and well.

You may also want to watch:

Beech Road is currently closed and neighbours, who have not been evacuated, are being asked to bear with firefighters who are trying to bring the blaze under control.

UK Power Networks and the Environment Agency have also been notified about the fire.

Ladders are being used to fight flames in the roof Picture: SUZANNE DAY Ladders are being used to fight flames in the roof Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Speaking at the scene, station commander Simon Hurst said: “It's a roof fire at the moment so it doesn't seem to have started downstairs or in the bedroom, so that's where our fire investigation team will concentrate on in the morning.

“The roof is quite severely damaged, half the roof is burnt away, internally there is some water damage which is why we're trying to salvage some of the owner's property, and moving that into his garage so it's out of the way and safe from the fire.”

Suffolk police are also aware of the fire but no officers have been sent to the scene yet.

A fire service spokesman said there is currently no threat to public safety.

Both police and fire chiefs said there are no reports of injuries at the moment and the ambulance service has not been called.

• Stay with us for updates on this developing news story as soon as we receive more information from the emergency services.