E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire crews called to horses stuck in river

PUBLISHED: 11:01 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 29 January 2020

Three fire engines have been called to assist horses trapped in a river in Stone Street, near Boxford Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Three fire engines have been called to assist horses trapped in a river in Stone Street, near Boxford Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Three fire engines have been called to help a group of horses who have become stuck in a river in a Suffolk village.

Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene in Stone Street, near Boxford, by police officers around 10.10am today.

Upon arrival, firefighters from Princes Street and Hadleigh found the three large horses trapped in the water.

The "Unimog" - an off-road fire engine - from Princes Street is also at the scene, equipped with animal rescue equipment.

A fire service spokesman said a local vet has also been called to assess the horses.

Their condition has not been clarified at this time.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could you benefit from buggy fitness at Ipswich park?

The buggy fitness class in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

First Ipswich Farmers’ Market of the year this weekend

Herbs on sale at Ipswich Farmers' Market in 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS

Fire crews called to horses stuck in river

Three fire engines have been called to assist horses trapped in a river in Stone Street, near Boxford Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Will new permit scheme for utility firms reduce roadwork delays?

It is hoped the new permit system will reduce delays for motorists. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Ipswich defender Berra a target of League Two side Salford

Christophe Berra in action for Ipswich Town against Nottingham Forest during his final season with the club. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24