Fire crews called to horses stuck in river

Three fire engines have been called to assist horses trapped in a river in Stone Street, near Boxford Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Three fire engines have been called to help a group of horses who have become stuck in a river in a Suffolk village.

Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene in Stone Street, near Boxford, by police officers around 10.10am today.

Upon arrival, firefighters from Princes Street and Hadleigh found the three large horses trapped in the water.

The "Unimog" - an off-road fire engine - from Princes Street is also at the scene, equipped with animal rescue equipment.

A fire service spokesman said a local vet has also been called to assess the horses.

Their condition has not been clarified at this time.