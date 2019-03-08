Fire crews called to fierce outbuilding blaze at farm

Four engines were called to the fire in Shipmeadow on the B1062 road connecting Beccles and Bungay. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Four fire engines from across north Suffolk have been called to a blaze at a farm in Shipmeadow.

Fire crews were called to the blaze shortly before 12.50pm this afternoon to reports of a fire in an outbuilding.

Two engines from Lowestoft South, and a further two from Bungay and Beccles stations have been despatched to the scene on the B1062 connecting Beccles and Bungay.

The 20m by 20m steel frame building, is said to contain large quantities of highly flammable dry straw and tinder.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews are using jets and hydrants to tackle the blaze. Good progress is being made using farm equipment.

“The outbuilding is well alight.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown, although the spokeswoman confirmed that neither the ambulance service or police have been called.

The road connecting the two towns remains open.