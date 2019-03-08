Fire service respond to large blaze in Suffolk woodland

Fire fighters are battling a fire in a large area of woodland in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The fire service are currently responding to a large woodland fire in Suffolk which has been burning for 12 hours.

The service were originally called to reports of a fire in an area of woodland near Blythburgh shortly before 7.30pm yesterday, May 22.

On arrival they discovered a large space, measuring 50x50 meters alight and worked to clear a path to allow direct access to the area.

Eight crews were called to the scene, one from Leiston, one from Southwold, two from Wrentham, two from Halesworth and two from Lowestoft South.

Five engines remain on scene.

Fire fighters are now working to make sure that the fire is completely out. The blaze had set numerous trees on fire in the area.

There are not believed to be any casualties and the police service have not been contacted in relation to the cause of the fire.