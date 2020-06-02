Fire crews tackle huge barn blaze overnight

Twelve fire crews were called to a barn in Stonham Aspal as firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze overnight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a farm in East End Road just after midnight after receiving reports of a fire.

Crews from Woodbridge, Framlingham, Leiston, Stradbroke, Eye, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Haverhill and Elmswell were called to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to discover the wooden barn, measuring about 8m by 20m, was 50% alight and accessed an open water source to assist in their efforts.

A stop was called shortly before 2.30am but a fire presence remained on the scene until past 6am.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

A fire service spokesman confirmed an investigation will be launched this morning to determine the cause of the fire.

