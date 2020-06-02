E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire crews tackle huge barn blaze overnight

PUBLISHED: 06:36 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:36 02 June 2020

Suffolk fire crews were called to a barn blaze in Stonham Aspal Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk fire crews were called to a barn blaze in Stonham Aspal Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Twelve fire crews were called to a barn in Stonham Aspal as firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze overnight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a farm in East End Road just after midnight after receiving reports of a fire.

Crews from Woodbridge, Framlingham, Leiston, Stradbroke, Eye, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Haverhill and Elmswell were called to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters arrived to discover the wooden barn, measuring about 8m by 20m, was 50% alight and accessed an open water source to assist in their efforts.

A stop was called shortly before 2.30am but a fire presence remained on the scene until past 6am.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

A fire service spokesman confirmed an investigation will be launched this morning to determine the cause of the fire.

MORE: Four fire crews battle blaze at Suffolk barn

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Suffolk driver recorded speeding at 140mph on A14 during lockdown

A Suffolk motorist was recorded speeding at 140mph on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews tackle huge barn blaze overnight

Suffolk fire crews were called to a barn blaze in Stonham Aspal Picture: ARCHANT

‘One boy said he wanted to be a pilot... but you could see he thought it was a test’ – How Ipswich Town have improved education provision

Ralph Pruden is Ipswich Town's head of education. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Frustration as A14 bridge damaged last summer may not be repaired until 2021

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE
Drive 24