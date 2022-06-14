Retired firefighter releases fantastical children's books

Retired firefighter Dave Collins has now turned his hand to releasing children's books which feature his grandchildren and beloved dog as main characters. - Credit: Dave Collins/Michael Rowley

A retired Sudbury firefighter has turned his hand to writing children's books featuring his grandchildren and beloved dog as main characters.

Dave Collins completed just under 30 years of service at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service in February this year, but has now become an author of two children's books - the first to be released on Sunday, July 17.

Dave started as an on-call firefighter at Sudbury Fire Station in 1992 and transferred to a full-time role in Berkshire in 1993, returning to Suffolk after three years.

Having done "pretty much every job in the fire service", Dave temporarily adopted the role of deputy chief fire officer in 2021 and retired this year on Tuesday, February 22.

His first book is entitled 'Henry, Oliver, Buster and Gregorious - The Beginning'.

Henry, eight, and Oliver, three, are his two grandchildren, while Buster is his beloved springer spaniel.

Writing under the pen name 'William Joshua', the name of both his father and his son, Dave wanted to create a fun children's book featuring members of his family.

He said: "I wondered 'how can I give my grandchildren a gift that would stand the test of time?' - the book was the answer.

"I want to give them something tangible to pass down to their children and they, in turn, to future generations."

In his first book, Henry and Oliver are playing a game of hide-and-seek when they discover they can hear the voice of Buster who, according to Dave, has the voice of "an old English gent".

Dave is currently working on his second book which introduces a new character - a half dragon, half dinosaur 'DragoSaur' who is banished from his home for being different.

Dave's grandchildren have seen some of the proof drawings and acted as chief consultants on both of his books.

They've even come up with a few ideas themselves with three-year-old Oliver inventing the 'power stones' which give magical powers to those who bear them.

The illustrations are by fellow ex-firefighter Michael Rowley who was Dave's mentor when he first joined Windsor Fire Station in Berkshire.

Dave said: "Mick has an uncanny knack of producing an image remarkably close and often better than the one previously only in my mind - thank you Mick."

He also wanted the book to have a local feel, with many of the settings being inspired by locations in Great Cornard where his grandchildren live.

Many of his ideas come to him when on family walks in country parks with his dogs, particularly the bluebell woods in Great Cornard.

The book is printed by Lavenham Press which has been instrumental in helping Dave through the publication process.

Dave said: "David and Bill have been so so helpful, especially considering I don't have any experience of publishing."

The book is available for pre-order on the William Joshua website and a few copies will also be available before the official launch from Prudent Nellie.

10% of each sale will be donated directly to The Fire Fighters Charity, supporters of the everyday heroes of the UK fire community.

Dave said: "They're an absolutely fantastic charity and they do amazing work. Everyone involved works really hard and they're always looking to improve.

"Charities really struggled during Covid and it would be great to give back to something which has been such a massive part of my life."

The official launch will take place at 'Party in the Park' on Sunday, July 17 at Belle Vue Park, Sudbury.

Dave is hoping to read excerpts of the book in schools, but said his fearless firefighter background isn't helping his nerves here.

He added: "When I was in the service, I got to the point where nothing phased me, but I'm actually really nervous about this."

His second book, 'Henry, Oliver, Buster and Gregorious - Sky Island' is due to be published in August this year.